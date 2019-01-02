Traffic eases after four-car collision on Pacific Highway

A four-vehicle collision on the Pacific Highway north of Harwood has added to already heavy holiday traffic.

UPDATE 5PM: Traffic conditions have eased following a four-car collision on the Pacific Highway north of Harwood earlier today.

Live Traffic NSW is still reporting delays of around 17 minutes at Harwood due to holiday congestion.

Further north, motorists at Woodburn are facing delays of more than half an hour in both directions on the Pacific Highway.

WOODBURN: Heavy holiday traffic is slowly easing on the Pacific Hwy, but northbound motorists should still allow up to 30 mins extra travel time. — Live Traffic NSW (@LiveTrafficNSW) January 2, 2019

The collision, which happened about 1.35pm near Mororo, 2km south of Tullymorgan-Jackybulbin Rd has impacted southbound traffic.

A vehicle breakdown 50m away has only added to traffic frustration.

There's also been a multi-vehicle crash on the Pacific Hwy at Mororo. Southbound traffic is heavy. Take extra care. https://t.co/dSQEhh5Hv2 — Live Traffic NSW (@LiveTrafficNSW) January 2, 2019

Live Traffic NSW is indicating delays of up to 20 minutes around Harwood as well, due to heavy holiday traffic.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and exercise caution.

Meanwhile in Grafton, changed traffic conditions are still in place to reduce traffic congestion, with no right-hand turn permitted on Iolanthe St onto the Pacific Highway and from Spring St to Iolanthe St until today.