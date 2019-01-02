Menu
A four-vehicle collision on the Pacific Highway north of Harwood has added to already heavy holiday traffic.
News

Traffic eases after four-car collision on Pacific Highway

Jarrard Potter
by
2nd Jan 2019 1:20 PM | Updated: 1:48 PM

UPDATE 5PM: Traffic conditions have eased following a four-car collision on the Pacific Highway north of Harwood earlier today.

Live Traffic NSW is still reporting delays of around 17 minutes at Harwood due to holiday congestion.

Further north, motorists at Woodburn are facing delays of more than half an hour in both directions on the Pacific Highway.

EARLIER: A FOUR-vehicle collision on the Pacific Highway has added to heavy holiday traffic chaos, with significant delays expected around Harwood.

The collision, which happened about 1.35pm near Mororo, 2km south of Tullymorgan-Jackybulbin Rd has impacted southbound traffic.

A vehicle breakdown 50m away has only added to traffic frustration.

Live Traffic NSW is indicating delays of up to 20 minutes around Harwood as well, due to heavy holiday traffic.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and exercise caution.

Meanwhile in Grafton, changed traffic conditions are still in place to reduce traffic congestion, with no right-hand turn permitted on Iolanthe St onto the Pacific Highway and from Spring St to Iolanthe St until today. 

