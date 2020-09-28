Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The scene of the Brisbane stabbing overnight.
The scene of the Brisbane stabbing overnight.
Crime

Four charged with attempted murder after CBD stabbing

by Cormac Pearson
28th Sep 2020 5:23 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Four men in their late teens have been charged with attempted murder after a terrifying stabbing in the Brisbane CBD on Friday night.

A 16-year-old boy was found with stab wounds to his front and back after an altercation involving four others in the Queen Street Mall about 10.30pm.

 

Blood seen on the ground in Queen Street Mall. Picture: Nathan Edwards
Blood seen on the ground in Queen Street Mall. Picture: Nathan Edwards

 

Police said the boy had also been punched.

An 18-year-old Underwood man, 18-year-old Heathwood man, 19-year-old Runcorn man and a 19-year-old Kuraby man were on Sunday charged with one count each of attempted murder, armed robbery, acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm and going armed so as to cause fear.

 

Police inspect the scene from McDonald's. Picture: Nathan Edwards
Police inspect the scene from McDonald's. Picture: Nathan Edwards

 

The boy was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital for treatment where he was in a stable condition and his injuries include a collapsed lung.

The four men will appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday.

 

Originally published as Four charged with attempted murder after CBD stabbing

More Stories

brisbane crime queen street stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        5 things the shonky Broncos can do with wooden spoon

        Premium Content 5 things the shonky Broncos can do with wooden spoon

        Opinion The new Broncos coach will take said Wooden Spoon to the first day of training and brandish it menacingly every time they spill the pill

        Recycling key to oyster-led river recovery

        Premium Content Recycling key to oyster-led river recovery

        Environment After these tasty treats are shucked for sale to Coast eateries, they’re are being...

        $20k funding to preserve Coast’s unique biological diversity

        Premium Content $20k funding to preserve Coast’s unique biological diversity

        Environment At least a dozen new nesting boxes and additional resources will be donated to...

        Coast woman denied blue card for trying to run man down

        Premium Content Coast woman denied blue card for trying to run man down

        Crime A Coast woman who wanted to work with children has been denied a blue card after...