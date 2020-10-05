Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are investigating a serious head-on crash at Lake Macdonald on Sunday night.
Police are investigating a serious head-on crash at Lake Macdonald on Sunday night.
Breaking

Four injured, one trapped in serious head-on crash

Staff reporter
5th Oct 2020 5:15 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Four people have been rushed to hospital after a serious head-on crash at Lake Macdonald overnight.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Cooroy Noosa Rd about 7.15pm.

Police said in a statement initial investigations indicated a black station wagon and a silver Landcruiser were travelling in opposite directions when they crashed head-on.

Assistance no longer needed to identify mystery woman

Trapped in body bag for 3 days: victim speaks out

The 16-year-old female driver of the Landcruiser and a 45-year-old female passenger sustained injuries in the crash, as well as a 90-year-old woman who became entrapped.

All three were taken to hospital, the 90-year-old with critical injuries.

The 45-year-old male driver of the station wagon was also injured and taken to hospital in a stable condition.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

letterspromo
cooroy noosa rd forensic crash unit head-on crash lake macdonald scd traffic
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Decked out to inspire art adventures

        Premium Content Decked out to inspire art adventures

        News The 26 bespoke deck chairs handmade by the Cooroora Woodworkers and with canvases painted by local artists are up for sale.

        Jam-packed for a spring recovery in Noosa

        Premium Content Jam-packed for a spring recovery in Noosa

        Politics Seeing Else and Joyce, 99 and 94 years respectively, receive acknowledgement for...

        REVEALED: Coast’s best and worst property hot spots

        Premium Content REVEALED: Coast’s best and worst property hot spots

        Property Property report shows Coast's best and worst performing areas.

        Report warns Coast uni $31m worse off under changes

        Premium Content Report warns Coast uni $31m worse off under changes

        Education After dozens of job losses earlier this year the University of the Sunshine Coast...