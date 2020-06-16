Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Paramedics have rushed to a multi-vehicle crash at Doonan this morning.
Paramedics have rushed to a multi-vehicle crash at Doonan this morning.
Breaking

Four injured in multi-car crash on major road

Ashley Carter
by
16th Jun 2020 11:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOUR people are being assessed at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash at Doonan this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to the crash on Eumundi Noosa Rd, about 2km north of the Emu Mountain Rd roundabout, at 10.55am.

A man in his 50s and a woman in her 80s have both sustained facial injuries as a result of the crash, a woman in her 60s has suffered minor injuries and a man in his 20s appears to be uninjured.

Drivers are being warned to expect delays in both directions as emergency services work to clear the scene.

More to come.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

doonan eumundi noosa rd scd traffic
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Deb Frecklington survives leadership coup attempt

        premium_icon Deb Frecklington survives leadership coup attempt

        Politics Former Queensland premier Campbell Newman denied he’s plotted to oust Deb Frecklington as the Opposition Leader urged her detractors to focus on the election.

        Quadriplegic father breaking barriers with technology

        premium_icon Quadriplegic father breaking barriers with technology

        News NDIS ambassador has overcome multiple challenges and is now assisting others gain...

        Q&A: Dom’s bold move pays off

        premium_icon Q&A: Dom’s bold move pays off

        News This week we spend five minutes with Verrierdale resident Dominique Massoni.

        VIRUS UPDATE: Zero new cases, funerals to change

        VIRUS UPDATE: Zero new cases, funerals to change

        Health Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk updates state on coronavirus