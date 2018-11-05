Menu
News

Four injured in serious Warrego Highway crash overnight

5th Nov 2018 8:20 AM

PARAMEDICS attended the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash on the Warrego Highway last night.

The crash occurred about 9pm in Plainland, with four patients assessed on scene by Queensland Ambulance Services.

Two stable children were taken to Laidley Hospital by private means, one stable female with minor injuries was taken to Toowoomba Hospital and a man with multiple lacerations and an arm injury in a serious but stable condition was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane.

