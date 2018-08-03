Menu
A MASSIVE four metre sinkhole has caused major traffic delays on the Bruce Highway this morning.
Four-metre sinkhole turns Bruce Hwy into 'nightmare'

Matty Holdsworth
by
3rd Aug 2018 9:28 AM

A MASSIVE four metre sinkhole has caused major traffic delays on the Bruce Highway this morning.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads reported the sinkhole, on the Caloundra Road off ramp, which triggered an emergency closure.

"There was an emergency closure of the Caloundra Road Interchange on-ramp to the Bruce Highway northbound," the department reported.

"A three-four metre depression formed on the on-ramp."

Caloundra Towing company said it had caused the road to "collapse".

Motorist Steven Adam said the Bruce Hwy, Caloundra Road and Steve Irwin Way were "nightmares" this morning.

Traffic flow was heavily affected in both directions on the Bruce Hwy which only re-opened at 8.30am.

