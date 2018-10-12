Menu
Login
News

Four people dead in horror highway crash

by Stephanie Bedo
12th Oct 2018 7:56 PM

AN Aboriginal woman walked along a highway looking for help after a horror crash that left four people dead in the Northern Territory.

Tourists found the woman and took her to Pine Creek where a car had rolled over at some stage overnight.

NT Police are trying to piece together the circumstances of crash after "misinformation" was received about the incident.

Commander Tony Fuller said two men and a woman died at the scene and another woman died on the way to hospital.

A 49-year-old injured woman is being treated in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The car, a silver Nissan X-Trail, was last seen at the Mary River homestead about 8.30pm Thursday night.

"It was a pretty horrible day for us on the roads," Commander Fuller said.

The deaths bring the state's road toll to 42 for the year, compared to 23 last year.

"It's a really horrific road toll this year," he said.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have information about the crash or witnessed the care travelling along the Kakadu Highway to contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.

- Additional reporting NT News

editors picks northern territory

Top Stories

    Outdoor dining bid in Junction just 'too much' for planners

    Outdoor dining bid in Junction just 'too much' for planners

    News Outdoor dining debate fires up in Noosa Junction again

    FLOOD ALERT: Heavy rain to bring flooding risk

    FLOOD ALERT: Heavy rain to bring flooding risk

    News Slow moving rain system settles over Noosa region

    Vinnies Noosa's grand re-opening

    Vinnies Noosa's grand re-opening

    News Everyone invited to Vinnies Noosaville celebration this Saturday

    Noosa aged care bid may at last find a home

    Noosa aged care bid may at last find a home

    News Aged care bid to go up for Noosa Council vote

    Local Partners