Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Expert swift water rescue technicians are working to assist four people trapped at a popular swimming hole near Josephine Falls.
Expert swift water rescue technicians are working to assist four people trapped at a popular swimming hole near Josephine Falls.
Breaking

Four people trapped at swimming hole

by Grace Mason
23rd Jan 2020 4:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EXPERT swift water rescue technicians are working to assist four people trapped on the far side of Josephine Falls just north of Innisfail.

Emergency services were called to the popular swimming hole just after 3pm following reports the group was stuck on the northern side of the waterway and needed assistance.

 

FILE PHOTO: Fast flowing water at Josephine Falls near Innisfail. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
FILE PHOTO: Fast flowing water at Josephine Falls near Innisfail. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said initial reports were two people were located upstream and two were downstream.

He said there were no reports of injuries and technicians were in the water attempting to reach them.

More details to come.

josephine falls swimmers trapped water rescue

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        90-year-old’s unusual secret to a long life

        premium_icon 90-year-old’s unusual secret to a long life

        News She recently celebrated her 90th birthday and this independent Tewantin resident has shred her secret to living a long and healthy life, and it involves food.

        SNAIL MAIL: How do these slimy creatures communicate?

        premium_icon SNAIL MAIL: How do these slimy creatures communicate?

        Offbeat This ‘slow and sticky’ snail study set to benefit agriculture as it looks into how...

        Fire clearing ‘overkill’ may cost koalas

        premium_icon Fire clearing ‘overkill’ may cost koalas

        Environment A senior environment officer has raised concerns fire breaks could have a...

        Gympie woman flies through intersection in drunken crash

        premium_icon Gympie woman flies through intersection in drunken crash

        News She’d had “four or five heavy stubbies” 15 minutes before crash