Subscribe
Four trapped, seven hurt in horror crash

by Jeremy Pierce
25th Jul 2020 2:55 PM
POLICE and paramedics are working desperately to save four people trapped after a horror crash in the Gold Coast hinterland, closing a major road.

Two cars collided at an intersection on Nerang-Murwillumbah Road at Advancetown after 1pm on Saturday.

At least four people were trapped in the wreckage.

 

Emergency services on the scene of a major traffic crash on Nerang Murwillumbah Road in Advancetown. Picture: QAS
Emergency services on the scene of a major traffic crash on Nerang Murwillumbah Road in Advancetown. Picture: QAS

 

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said firefighters are working to pull people trapped in the vehicles.

He said up to seven people have been injured.

Queensland Ambulance Service says Nerang Murwillumbah Road is closed and will remain closed for a prolonged period of time.

Police have urged motorists to avoid the area.

 

Police, ambulance and fire services are all in attendance at the scene near Latimers Crossing, with police saying the incident is serious.

An alternative route is in place to divert motorists travelling in the area, with delays expected in both directions.

 



