Corey Parker analyses Sharks and Panthers ahead of NRL semi

The Sharks run the risk of overusing Valentine Holmes and becoming too predictable in attack. Picture: Craig Golding/AAP

JUST when we thought the unpredictability of the regular season was done and dusted and that normality would be restored, the Panthers and Dragons found their early season form and blew the heavily backed Warriors and Broncos off the park!

As we enter week two of the play-offs there's only two things that are certain - the Storm and Roosters are one win away from the grand final, and two more teams will be eliminated this weekend.

With that in mind, let's cast our eyes over the teams involved in semi-final action this weekend and see what they taught us in week one of the finals.

SHARKS

What we've learnt: There's no doubting the Sharks' toughness. They're one of the grittiest teams in the competition, but when they play against the top teams they need to capitalise on their opportunities and last week against the Roosters they failed to do that. The Sharks gave themselves every opportunity to win the game but managed to bomb three tries, putting themselves just 80 minutes away from Mad Monday.

Strengths: The Sharks have one of the best forward packs in the comp. Any side that can bring a player of Aaron Woods' calibre off the bench is doing OK. When Andrew Fafita, Paul Gallen, Luke Lewis and Matt Prior are firing, the Sharks are a formidable outfit.

Weaknesses: The Sharks' biggest strength, Valentine Holmes, can also be their biggest weakness. One of the most electric players in the game, Holmes looked the most likely to break the Roosters' defensive line last Saturday. The risk for the Sharks is overusing Holmes and becoming a one-trick pony that is too predictable in attack.

Key man: Holmes may be the key man, but Matt Moylan is the man the Sharks need to lift. He was outstanding the last time the Sharks and Panthers met. The Sharks need him to be on his game again tonight.

PANTHERS

What we've learnt: I haven't had the greatest confidence in Penrith all year. Yes, they started the season well, but their form during and since Origin has been patchy at best. Last week though the Panthers showed they are the real deal in this finals series, playing with the type of energy and enthusiasm needed to win the big games in September.

The Panthers' James Maloney inspires confidence in his younger teammates. Picture: Getty Images

Strengths: The Panthers' strength is their youth and enthusiasm. Players such as Vilame Kikau, Tyronne Peachey and James Maloney play without fear. They take the game to their opponents and challenge them to go with them. The way the Panthers dismantled the Warriors last Saturday night should give them plenty of confidence heading into this weekend.

Weakness: The Panthers' strength can also be their biggest weakness. It's all good to play with youth and enthusiasm, but the Panthers also need to find a way to win when the times are tough. They have been great at blowing teams off the park and they've been great at chasing down points when the game looks dead and buried, but they haven't been great in the arm wrestle.

Key man: Maloney showed last week just how important he is to the Panthers. This young side feeds off his energy and confidence. Players such as Kikau, Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Issah Yeo are at their best when Maloney is at his best.

Fearless prediction: The Panthers to march on. Last week took a lot out of the Sharks both physically and mentally, while the Panthers come in full of confidence.

