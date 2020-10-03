Menu
Some of American television’s most powerful figures will be urgently tested for coronavirus after Donald Trump and wife Melania were diagnosed.
Health

Fox News stars to be tested for virus

by Adrianna Zappavigna
3rd Oct 2020 12:44 PM

Some of Fox News Channel's most prominent staffers and executives will be tested for coronavirus after attending the presidential debate.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump's disclosure yesterday that they've tested positive for COVID-19 came after Tuesday's first debate in Cleveland, attended and covered by a number of the cable news giant's staffers.

A source told The New York Times that the measure was out of an abundance of caution.

The source also specified that some staffers were getting tested after interacting with Chris Wallace following his moderation of the debate, not because they were near President Trump.

Lachlan Murdoch, executive chairman of Fox Corporation and the son of Rupert Murdoch, chairman of New Corporation - publisher of news.com.au - will also be tested, according to the source. He was present at the debate as well.

RELATED: Trump replies after 'trainwreck' Presidential debate

 

Sean Hannity, Chris Wallace, Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum are among the on-air personnel believed to be getting tested, as well as Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and President Jay Wallace.

John Roberts, a Fox News Washington correspondent, is also getting tested after attending press events at the White House.

"We are taking all necessary precautions, including testing, to ensure the safety of our anchors, reporters and staff who attended the presidential commission debate in Cleveland or were in the proximity of the White House within the last week," a person familiar with the matter anonymously stated.

RELATED: Donald Trump, Melania test positive for coronavirus

 

Chris Wallace addressed the matter on Fox News while on-air overnight.

"I'm only going to tell you what my doctor is telling me, but it does raise some questions about the timeline because I'm going to have to get a test. I'm in a, in a uniquely vulnerable circle. The three people on the stage for an extended period were the president and the vice president and me all without masks," he said.

"And my doctor is telling me that I shouldn't get a test today because it takes five days for the virus to load up enough. And that I could have a test."

Originally published as Fox News stars, execs to be tested

