Fox not on run, will retire well

THEY may not seem like the ideal qualifications to have on a CV to be a council community leader, but Alan 'Fox' Rogers proudly owns up to being a performing clown and a former hippy.

Fox is his former clown name. After 14 years with Noosa Council and more than 30 years in local government, Noosa's widely respected community services director retires today.

He has always been an articulate go-to man, who has led the council disaster management responses at Sunshine Coast and Noosa until recently.

"The first job I ever had after I left school was in a council water and sewerage department,” Fox said.

"And then I left there and travelled. It was the '70s. I had a great time, did lots of things, different jobs. I travelled around Australia and then I became a hippy.

"I did get to Nimbin at some stage ... I had to leave Queensland because it was the Joh era.

"I went to New Zealand and I just walked into a community there. It was an artistic community and I stayed there for about seven years, met my wife and had a couple of kids.

"And then of course you have got to look after them. In that time I worked as a street performer clown, that sort of stuff.”

He said all these life experiences counted as a strength when it came to dealing with the complexities of helping communities.

"I joined Brisbane City Council as a community arts officer in '87. It's been a great career - I've really enjoyed it. I've enjoyed working for the community and with community.”

Back in Brisbane, Fox was the millennium officer for the BCC and worked on big projects, including with Noosa architect John Mainwaring to refurbish the Queen St Mall, helping the birth of the renowned Brisbane Powerhouse theatre and helping stage the Brisbane River Festival.

"Then I was lucky enough to come up to Noosa (in 2004). Campbell Newman had come in (as Brisbane mayor) and I think he had taken about $5million out of my budget for tunnels and I could see the writing on the wall.”

Within a few years, Fox was caught up in the forced amalgamation of Noosa and eventually he ended up with the new Sunshine Coast Regional Council.

"Somehow out of that I got into disaster management (for council),” he said.

"There was nobody else to do it!”

He said at its core it required the same skill-set of dealing with people, resources and logistics and added that he had amazing mentors from emergency services.

Fox said he had thoroughly enjoyed working back with the incredible talent pool at Noosa, not the least Mayor Wellington, having worked for Bob Abbot and for a short while Noel Playford.

Among the great projects he has seen developed in Noosa, he highlights The J, and helping transfer the community grants scheme established at SCC over to Noosa as well as the new Cooroy library and Noosa library upgrade projects.

In recent years, Fox was the glue that helped hold together the Johns Landing campsite buy-out and resettlement of people in need thanks to an incredible round-table of community and government reps.

And then there was his time working with the Cooroy community to overcome major hurdles to restore the Memorial Hall thanks to the massive local support.

Fox said there was one thing that could never be denied about Noosa, and that was the strength, activism, intelligence and passion of its residents.

Mayor Tony Wellington said: "At the heart of it, Fox is a people person, which is just the type of person you want heading up your community services department. He is also somewhat unconventional, frequently forcing the rest of us to think outside the proverbial square.

"The Noosa Shire is a better place thanks to his enduring and committed efforts, and his strong leadership, generous guidance of less senior staff and wicked sense of humour will be sorely missed.”