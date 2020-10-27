Foxx ‘shattered’ after sister’s death

Jamie Foxx's younger sister DeOndra Dixon has died aged 36.

The Django Unchained star penned a lengthy tribute to his sister on Instagram, writing: "My heart is shattered into a million pieces. My beautiful loving sister DeOndra has transitioned. I say transitioned because she will always be alive."

Foxx continued: "Anyone who knew my sis knew that she was a bright light. I can't tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show, even gave her boyfriend @chrisbrownofficial a run for his money.

"Well I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on.

"Tho my pain is unbelievable I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me."

Foxx shared a number of photos with his sister who was born with Down syndrome.

"DeOndra you have left a hole in my heart but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me," he wrote in the caption.

"I love you with every ounce of me. Our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love … and y'all please keep my family in your prayers."

In a 2018 interview, Foxx said that he "learned to live" from his younger sister who lived with him since 2002.

"I learned how to live. Sometimes we get caught up in our world on the extras of everything - 'Ah, the Mercedes is not the right colour!'" he told NBC News. "And then you see this girl over here. 'I just want to live. I want to dance. I want to love.' She brings you back down to what life is."

