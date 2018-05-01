Francis is plugged in to future of clean energy

SWITCHED ON: Francis Schmidlin and his Model X Tesla recharging from his own solar farm

WHENEVER Valdora property owner Francis Schmidlin wants to do some serious running about, he just nips outside and plugs a special set of wheels into his own solar panels.

Energy conscious Francis drives a Model X Tesla and the duo will be among the star attractions at the inaugural Noosa Electric Vehicle Expo on Saturday, May 12 from 10am-2pm, at the Noosa Tigers Aussie Rules Grounds in Noosaville.

"We think Francis must qualify as the most sustainable car driver in Australia,” expo co-ordinator Vivien Griffin said.

"He has a 30kW (solar panel) array, and is able to adjust the tilt to align the panels for optimum energy production for the time of the year.

"Francis will be at the expo with his gull-wing Tesla and very happy to speak with visitors.”

The expo is promising to showcase a thought-provoking range of accessible electric transport options to demonstrate that an emission free transport world is not that far away.

"We have a fantastic line-up of exhibitors, including private owners of electric vehicles who will be very happy to speak about their electric car owning and driving experience,” Ms Griffin said.

"Many more people are now seriously looking at electric car ownership, as new more affordable models are about to hit the Australian market.

"At least 10 brands are about to launch electric cars in Australia by 2020, and several of them will definitely be at the more affordable end of the price spectrum.

"At the moment, only BMW and Tesla sell purely battery-powered cars in Australia.”

The German company has the i3, an innovative $68,100 small city car, while the American EV-only brand has the big Model S sedan and futuristic Model X SUV at prices stretching from just over $100,000 to more than $200,000.

"Coastline BMW are bringing the i3 to the expo, and we will have several private owners of the Tesla Model S and Model X who are keen to speak with visitors about their experiences as Tesla owners,” she said.

"However, the more affordable Hyundai Ioniq Electric five-door fastback hatch, expected to be about $45,000, will go on sale in about August, at the same time as Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid versions.

"Before the end of the year these probably will be joined by two hatchbacks, the small Renault Zoe and the larger, second-generation Nissan Leaf.”

Renault began selling the Zoe to fleet buyers in 2017, for $44,470 or $45,870, depending on equipment grade, and the intention is to be offering the vehicle to private owners in the near future.

"Last month Nissan's Japanese HQ announced the new Leaf would go on sale in Australia in the next 12 months,” Ms Griffin said.

"The new Leaf is predicted to cost about $50,000. RACV resort are bringing their two first generation Leafs to the expo, together with a private Leaf owner.”

The expo is supported by Noosa council. Go to facebook.com/noosaEVexpo.