Frank Sr was Peregian Beach treasure

DEEPLY RESPECTED: Frank Wilkie Sr loomed large in life at Peregian Beach and in all his life endeavours.

ONE of Peregian's great community leaders, who was a formidable adversary of legal eagles and thumping great green back tailor alike, has been seen off in great style and with fitting wit.

The sharp acumen and guiding principles of Frank Wilkie Senior, 77, who died after battling illness, helped south Peregian Beach to become part of Noosa Shire.

As the head of the Peregian Beach Community Association for 13 years, Frank Sr was a large part of the brains trust that ensured the shift from Maroochy Shire to where the rates were cheaper and the services more to their liking.

But a large gathering at the Drysdale Funerals chapel remembered how the greatest triumphs were his 54-year-old loving marriage to wife Margaret, and the raising of his four children Frank Jr, Mark, Melissa and Matthew.

And mostly they remembered his outstanding qualities as a lifelong teacher and helper who inspired those around him.

Frank Sr was a Townsville boy growing up with fellow wag and future world class swimming coach Laurie Lawrence. Frank Sr married Margaret the year he graduated in 1963 in Brisbane as a physical education teacher. He would later spend seven years at night school to earn a law degree and become a respected barrister who was described by Justice Peter Murphy as "unscrupulously fair”.

Frank Sr was hailed also as a truly remarkable, man with a biting wit whose mantra was "just get on with it”.

He joined the Mental Health Review Tribunal in 2002 where he served as legal member and chair for nine years and was a volunteer at the Maroochy Legal Service until he became fed up with bureaucratic changes.

The PBCA, in a special tribute, spoke of the integrity and decorum he brought to their meetings and cited Frank Sr's leadership as the reason why so much had been achieved for the local environment and why the group was so respected in the community.

He was proud of all his children including Frank Jr, who is now the Deputy Mayor of Noosa. At the council meeting that evening Mayor Tony Wellington called for some reflective silence to honour Frank Sr.

"Frank Wilkie Snr was a very important community stalwart in the Peregian community,” Cr Wellington said. "It is indeed a sad passing.”

Frank Jr in the funeral service eulogy described his father as "funny, courageous, down-to-earth”, a regal spirit "big in personality and heart”.

"We were especially lucky to have a father who could be both strong and loving,” he said.

"He not only taught us right from wrong he instilled a love of music. Dad played guitar and sang folk music with he and his oldest mate Laurie Lawrence who is here today. He was a superb fisherman. He taught me to fish, read the beach and find the pipis and gutters.”

And Frank Jr still is in awe of his father catching a whopping five pound tailor on four pound line, no heavy trace and a single hook baited with a pipi - simply because he could where most others could not.

Laurie remembered how Frank was best man at his wedding.

"I went to school with Frank, we grew up together, we played songs together and there were so many fun times.”