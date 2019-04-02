Franked 'tax' is 'not fair' for independent retirees

ALL EARS: After the frank-talking forum locals Suzie Smeed, Lucy Pearson, Lorraine Christie, Peg Burgin, and independent retiree (far right) Margaret Mourik meet with MPs Llew O'Brien and Tim Wilson

ALL EARS: After the frank-talking forum locals Suzie Smeed, Lucy Pearson, Lorraine Christie, Peg Burgin, and independent retiree (far right) Margaret Mourik meet with MPs Llew O'Brien and Tim Wilson Peter Gardiner

A FORUM in Noosa organised by the LNP Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien has been scathing on what critics call Labor's pensioner tax.

If Labor win office it has promised to reform the dividend imputation credit system, removing cash refunds for excess dividend imputation credits, also known as franking credits.

The Noosa Christian Outreach Centre meeting was addressed by Tim Wilson, a government MP and Chair of the House Economics Committee and Mr O'Brien who said this would affect more than 6900 seniors in Wide Bay, who stand to lose thousands of dollars every year.

According to Noosa independent retiree Margaret Mourik, who attended the Friday forum and is unaligned with any political party, the new arrangements would cost her and her partner $12,000 a year.

"Now that makes a big difference. If we got the pension it's $36,000 a year for a couple,” she said.

Ms Mourik said "no one ever says thanks for not being a burden on the public purse”, but under this proposal, they will have to claim the pension to get by sooner rather than later.

And she knows of another retiree who would be $40,000 worse off.

"Some of our members are really concerned,” she said.

Mr O'Brien said Labor's franking credit retiree tax will mean no revenue gain for the Federal Government "because people will change and sell assets”.

"People will liquidate and go on the pension. This will change the way people exist and live to being basically more reliant on the government and that will manifest in my grandchildren having to pay for something that they don't have to,” he said.

"It will be a cost on the community. The pension guarantee that they talk about is a fiction because as was clearly demonstrated and was clearly stated today, it was redundant on the 28th March last year. So anyone going on to the pension now will be subject to this.”

"This is a tax that applies less as you get wealthier and that contradicts every fair tax principle that we have here in this country. It's fundamentally wrong, it needs to be rejected absolutely,” he said.

Labor candidate for Wide Bay Jason Scanes said via Facebook "there is no such thing” as a retirement tax.

"The phrase is the LNPs scare campaign for Labor's proposal to withdraw dividend imputation cheques from dividend recipients who are outside the tax system,” he said.

"Basically, we want to invest in industries, job creation and support local businesses and farmers while investing in important areas like health, education and aged care for all Australians.”