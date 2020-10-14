Menu
FRASER BUSHFIRE: Campers being evacuated

Carlie Walker
14th Oct 2020 3:25 PM

CAMPERS are being evacuated after a fire started on Fraser Island,

The vegetation fire broke out on Wednesday near Ngkala Rocks and Orange Creek, travelling in a north-westerly direction.

The rural fire service and National Parks crews are on scene attempting to contain the fire.

Rangers are in the process of relocating campers to a safe location.

People in the area will be affected by smoke,

People with respiratory conditions are being urged to keep medications nearby, while motorists should drive with caution.

