Fraser Kingfisher Resort for sale

Michele Sternberg | 14th Feb 2017 6:00 AM
'EXCITING OPPORTUNITY': Fraser Island's Kingfisher Bay Resort is on the market.
'EXCITING OPPORTUNITY': Fraser Island's Kingfisher Bay Resort is on the market.

IF YOU'VE got a cool $50 million burning a hole in your pocket, you could have the monopoly of accommodation on Fraser Island.

Fraser Island's Kingfisher Bay Resort, Eurong Beach Resort and the tour and marine businesses have all been listed for sale, with resorts accounting for 90% of the island's commercial holiday lodgings.

Kingfisher Bay Resort and Village was developed 25 years ago and is still owned and operated by the original developer. They expanded their Fraser Island interests by acquiring Eurong Beach Resort, Fraser Explorer Tours and Fraser Island Ferries in 2002.

Agents Gus Moors and Neil Scanlan of Colliers International are marketing the offering via an International Expression of Interest campaign closing next month.

"Considering the current appetite for tourism-related offerings, the group's diverse revenue streams and available developments, this is one of the most exciting opportunities to be marketed in Australian tourism history,” Mr Scanlan said.

"The operations could be integrated within another established tourism portfolio in Australia or operated under full management as it is today.

"In addition to this, a large amount of surplus freehold development land offers an incoming purchaser a significant upside with extensive new development or redevelopment options.

"Fraser Island was World Heritage Listed by UNESCO in 1992.

"Less than 1% of the island is freehold or leasehold land, so new development options are very limited.

"The group has significant income with revenues exceeding $55 million in 2016.

"The Fraser Coast region is known as being the best place in Queensland to experience humpback whale watching, which is a key tourism visitation driver between July and October.”

Topics:  accommodation fraser island kingfisher bay resort resort tourism

