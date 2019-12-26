Fraser ‘saviour’ to receive special honour

ONE of the major figures in the fight to save Fraser Island (K’Gari) from mining is to be honoured with an annual memorial lecture.

Dr John Sinclair AO, founder of the Fraser Island Defenders Organisation (FIDO) died on February 3 this year.

“This pioneering conservationist spent decades fighting first sand mining and then logging on K’Gari before it was World Heritage Listed in 1992,” FIDO president Peter Shooter said.

“The inaugural John Sinclair Memoruial lecture will be delivered by renowned conservationist Dr Aila Keto AO, founder and president of the Australian Rainforest Conservation Society,” he said.

This will be delivered on March 7 ahead of one of Mr Sinclair’s favourite projects, the Cooloola BioBlitz on March 20, 21 and 22, which sees citizen scientists team up with natural experts to discover, going on previous blitzes, a stack of new species.

FIDO and blitz organisers have an exciting line-up of expert team leaders “across a broad range of plants, animals, insects and fungi and even a bryophytes (moss) expert coming for the first time”.

“We also have a wonderful program with a range of presenters for the evening program and two special “listening” events this year as well as nocturnal frog spotting outings, so we’re expecting some magic moments,” Mr Shooter said.

“Our special art program that runs the whole weekend on Nature Journaling by Dion Dior will be a very special experience for the 15 participants, so get in early.

“People can join us for the whole wonderful weekend or just come for a day. Youth 11 to 18 receive free registration.”