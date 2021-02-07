Free activities sweep the Coast to reboot fitness goals

Leo O'Mara and Judy Brown are thrilled Healthy Sunshine Coast is back. Picture: Supplied.

Free and low cost activities for residents looking to reboot their fitness goals have hit the Coast this week with the start of Healthy Sunshine Coast.

Growing over the coming months, the program aims to bring something new to encourage more people to get involved.

Sunshine Coast councillor David Law said many exciting activities were on offer for a range of fitness levels.

“People can participate in many free classes including yoga in the Maroochy Regional Bushland Botanic Gardens, at Bankfoot House Heritage Precinct and Buderim Town Park, plus Zumba at Kings Beach,” he said.

“There are low cost classes such as tai chi at Maroochydore, aqua fitness at Nambour Aquatic Centre, yoga and circuit in council parks and senior fitness classes in Beerwah, Mapleton and Yandina.

“One of the primary goals of our Sunshine Coast Community Strategy 2019-2041 is to empower our community to live healthy and active lifestyles, which is what Healthy Sunshine Coast is designed to do.”

Healthy Sunshine Coast service provider Taz Calandruccio, of All in One Fitness Beerwah, said the program was very beneficial for everyone participating.

“Particularly for our seniors, it’s so good for them to join in group exercise and for those who may feel a bit lonely,” Mr Calandruccio said.

“They get involved and end up creating a community and catch-up after class.”

Cr Rick Baberowski, Leo O'Mara, yoga instructor Theresa Walker-Langley, Cr David Law, Healthy Sunshine Coast service provider Taz Calandruccio and Healthy Sunshine Coast program manager Della Minette. Picture: Supplied.

Beerwah resident Leo O’Mara, 77, will be participating in the senior classes at Beerwah Community Hall.

“The camaraderie of the people who go is just fantastic,” Mr O’Mara said.

“They’re great instructors and help you with any moves that you do.

“They make sure you go at your pace and supply chairs if you want to sit down while exercising.”

Leo O'Mara enjoys the camaraderie that comes with attending senior fitness classes. Picture: Supplied.

The Healthy Sunshine Coast program is suitable for all ages and fitness levels, is great for beginners or people returning to exercise and an ideal introduction to try something new.

Due to COVID-19 bookings are essential an participants join the program through the web page before they can browse the activities on offer.

Participants can contact each provider to book a class.