Free advice: Surviving the pandemic and staying liquid

NOOSA businesses are enduring the toughest of times with many owners struggling to make ends meet with fewer customers spending less money.

But according to David Bell of Business Mentoring Noosa, it’s also likely the next year or two will be challenging for most as the recovery stages kick in.

“Business Mentoring Noosa in partnership with Noosa Shire Council are offering a timely response to the devastating effects of COVID-19 on our local business community,” Mr Bell said.

Council is partnering with BMN to offer a limited amount of full 12 months mentoring blocks free of charge. The administration fee of $195 will be waived in full.

“Restrictions are easing, however they are unlikely to be completely removed for some time,” he said.

“As we absorb new requirements into our ways of doing business it is clear that many of us will need to adapt to new ways of plying our trade.”

Mr Bell said those that trade at arm’s length will have new rules to follow.

“Now more than ever an experienced individual, standing outside your business and looking in on a regular basis, would be incredibly helpful and supportive,” Mr Bell said.

“Business Mentoring Noosa stand ready to assist. Having worked for eight years, committing their time to mentor over 450 business’s in the Noosa and Sunshine Coast precincts.

“Our 25 mentors have served as owners and at board level of all sized enterprises,” he said.

The mentors come with career-long experience in asking the right questions and assisting businesses in finding the answers to the often-complex twists and turns of “doing business successfully”.

This offer is available on a first come, first served basis and will close on September 30.

For more information on the BMN program visit:

www.bmn.org.au

Complete and submit the form found on the home page.