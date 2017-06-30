20°
Free arts, crafts at Noosa Cinemas

30th Jun 2017 11:32 AM
ENJOY: Free arts and crafts activities at Noosa Cinemas.
ENJOY: Free arts and crafts activities at Noosa Cinemas.

NOOSA Event Cinemas is gearing up for a pint-sized takeover with the introduction of a winter school holiday program.

Jam-packed with the biggest family blockbusters and free arts and crafts activities, the school holiday program is an extravaganza of film-themed fun.

Watch the legendary Lightning McQueen zoom past the competition in the exhilarating Cars 3, join the return of Greg and his crazy family in the hilarious Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul or team up with the Minions for some mischief in Despicable Me 3.

To compliment these screenings, Event Cinemas have programmed in free artistic activities that'll have kids using their minds, hands and creativity to make artworks to take home.

Make your favourite Wimpy Kid character and Diary of a Wimpy Kid masks.

Children with a need for speed can get ready for the Florida 500 and create their very own Cars 3 Pit Pass and Driver's Licence or transform themselves through DIY by making their own Minion goggles.

There's also a Despicable Me colouring-in competition to win a Despicable Me 3 prize pack.

Check out screening and activity times at www. eventcinemas.com.au.

Noosa News

Topics:  cars 3 despicable me 3 diary of a wimpy kid holiday activities minions noosa cinemas

