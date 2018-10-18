Free bootcamp to be coast's biggest

WORK OUT: Ultimate outdoor bootcamp is on in Noosa on Sunday.

EVERYONE from complete beginners to seasoned gym junkies is invited to take part in the biggest community outdoor bootcamp the Sunshine Coast has ever seen.

F45 Sunshine Coast and Coastline BMW have teamed up to put together this free ultimate workout happening this Sunday, October 21, at Noosa Rugby Club from 10-11:30am.

A team of qualified personal trainers from F45 Sunshine Coast, including Noosa, Maroochydore, Mooloolaba, Caloundra, Coolum and Gympie will put participants through a high intensity interval circuit, said to be one of the best forms of exercise to kickstart the metabolism..

The circuit is built to cater for all fitness types and people are encouraged to bring along friends and family to take part. And don't forget a water bottle and towel - chances are you will get sweaty.

Participants will work out to a live DJ and coffee and food, as well as other health and fitness vendors will be there on the day. There will also be prize giveaways.

The event is only open to people 18-plus due to safety.

Organisers hope to have 500 people turn up on the day, with 250 people already registered.

To reserve a free ticket visit www.facebook.com/events/2261973527422503/