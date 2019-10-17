Free cycling workshops a hit in Noosa

NOOSA’S free cycling workshops wound up last weekend and have been declared an overwhelming success.

The aim of the workshops was to give residents a little bit of motivation to ride their bikes more often and with more confidence.

Bike On delivered the third and final instalment of the Free Cycling Workshops with a focus on bike maintenance and hands-on learning.

Tracey Wyatt from Bike On said it was awesome to see the response from the local community with approximately 75 participants joining the three hands-on cycling workshops.

She said participants gained confidence on how to change a flat tyre and learnt the basics required to maintain their own bikes for safe riding.

The funding for the three cycling workshops has come primarily from a grant obtained from Noosa Council by Zero Emissions Noosa (ZEN).

Workshops have been aimed at local residents who need that final bit of motivation to ride their bikes more frequently and with improved confidence.

Bike On have been contacted by several participants following the sessions for advice on routes of how to ride to work etc and staff are always happy to assist where they can.

Both Tracey Wyatt from Bike On and Vivien Griffin from Zero Emissions Noosa are hopeful that the Noosa Council will consider funding similar workshops again next year as demand is still high.

The 1.5hr Cycling Workshops were held at Girraween Sports Complex (Eenie Creek Rd, Noosa Heads) using some of the cycling infrastructure Noosa already has in place.

The Noosa Council has received some very positive feedback following the Cycling Workshops that have been held to date.

Participants have said that it’s changing their behaviour and influencing them to ride their bikes more frequently.

ZEN is working towards net zero carbon emissions within the Noosa shire by 2026 and encouraging more people into cycling and away from vehicles is cornerstone to meeting these objectives and why ZEN sought the grant funding from Noosa Council for the workshops.