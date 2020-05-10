Free family child care is in Noosa: HERE’S WHERE ...

Cooroy Tadpoles kids enjoy being introduced to some ancient indigenous cultural as part of their diverse early learning.

Cooroy Tadpoles kids enjoy being introduced to some ancient indigenous cultural as part of their diverse early learning.

FORMER Prime Minister Malcolm Fraser might have been on the money when he declared “there’s no such thing as a free lunch”, but the present Federal Coalition is ensuring there is free child care to help family budgets hit hard by coronavirus.

And the operator the Tadpoles early learning and Bambini long day care services is keen to offer support at its three Noosa centres at Peregian Springs, Sunshine Beach and Cooroy.

These centres have have hung out the welcome banner for families keen to access free child care under the Australian Government’s Early Childhood Education and Care Relief Package.

Area manager Louise Billman said all are operating as normal and accepting new enrolments from local families

“Our message for new families who think they may not be eligible for free child care, or who have been turned away recently by other providers, is you are also welcome to discuss enrolling in our centres and benefit from free child care under the relief package until it ends on 28 June,” she said.

“We have prioritised access for the children of essential workers, vulnerable children and our currently enrolled families.

“During May and June, we can still cater for additional children to commence care, and families who are isolating can access our Lifelong Learning At Home weekly programs, created by our Education Team,” Ms Billman sid.

“Operating hours and inclusions such as nappies, food and other provisions are completely unchanged,” she said.

Ms Billman said extensive health and hygiene procedures, training and new practices including daily temperature checks and parental drop off zones had been welcomed by families.

“Most importantly, our people have remained with us – children have access to the same early childhood educators and teachers, and parents can speak to our centre managers one-on-one about their child’s early learning journey now and as we emerge from COVID-19 nationally,” she said.

Senior Adviser pedagogy and practice Dr Lesley Jones said quality and consistency of early education programs had never been more critical than now, particularly for children who were preparing to attend primary school in 2021.

“Our community of teachers and educators are going above and beyond in remaining connected with children through educational packs, zoom calls, Facebook live sessions and direct communication with parents.

“They really are the ‘village’ parents need right now, and we urge parents not to hesitate in contacting us if they have questions about enrolling in early education and care.”

The Lifelong Learning Centres Family Support Hotline is 1800 CHILD CARE or visit www.lll.edu.au/open-for-learning