FREE FUEL: Noosa tourism providers offering big incentives for travellers to come to town. Photo: Trevor Veale.
FREE FUEL: Noosa rolls out welcome mat for travellers

Matt Collins
25th May 2020 10:29 AM
LEADING Queensland holiday operator Accom Noosa is fuelling the post COVID-19 tourism rival, offering free petrol to travellers from within the Sunshine State.

With the State Government enacting Stage 2 in its road map to easing Queensland restrictions allowing Queenslanders to holiday up to 250km within their region for stays after June 12, Noosa has put out the welcome mat.

Accom Noosa spokeswoman, Abbey Feutrill, said Queensland travellers were being encouraged to drive to Noosa "and the fuel is on us."

"With COVID-19 restrictions being lifted we are thrilled to announce we will be welcoming guests as of June 13 2020,'' she said.

"While we wish this could be extended to our friends in New South Wales, Victoria and other interstate travellers, the State Government has provided authority for Queenslanders only to travel within their region."

To celebrate the reopening, Accomm Noosa is offering one $50 BP fuel gift voucher per booking to any new reservation made, travelling between June 13 and August 31 2020.

For booking and further information visit https://accomnoosa.com.au/

Noosa News

