Free holiday buses end on Monday

Noosa News is proud to be partnering with Noosa Council as part of the 'Go Noosa' transport trials - running from December 15th through to January 28th.

This week, enjoy a recap of the different initiatives trialled over the past six weeks and find out how you can provide your feedback.

The Go Noosa transport trials - including the free holiday buses - officially end on January 28 after six weeks of activation throughout the Shire, with a focus on congestion in the Hastings Street Precinct.

The key aim of the trial was to support a more carefree - and car free - travelling experience by providing a range of different travel options to make it easier for locals and visitors alike to get around during peak season.

Noosa Council would like to extend a hearty thanks to everyone who supported the Go Noosa initiatives and gave the trial transport options a go!

Key trial initiatives included:

. extending the much-loved free holiday bus services over six popular bus routes to cover the entire school holidays

. roadside digital boards prompting travellers to check the gonoosaapp.com.au website to provide them with live parking and traffic information

. paid parking at Noosa Heads Lions Park every day from Boxing Day through to January 13, as well as all weekends during the school holiday period

. additional scooter and bike parking on Hastings Street

A ride-share app for Hastings Street workers was also tested soon to be used for the remainder of the year and a mix of parking times - six hours, two hours and 20 minutes - were introduced to help turn over car parks quicker. Additional volunteer traffic controllers also manned busy road and roundabout intersections to help move traffic quicker.

As part of the evaluation of the six week trial, Noosa Council would love to hear from you if you accessed any of the different travel options - whether you're a local or a visitor.

Visit www.noosa.qld.gov.au/go-noosa to complete the simple 12-question online survey and offer not just your feedback, but also any ideas on what else you think might work.

Council is committed to using the feedback to help it to improve the travel experience in Noosa in the future. All feedback will be evaluated and incorporated in to stage two of the trials, that will be implemented over the Queensland school holiday period at Easter time.

All survey responses are due on February 8th and will go in to the draw to win a $40 Visa Credit gift card.