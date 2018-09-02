Free lessons available

LOCAL swim schools Noosa Aquatic Centre and Swimfit Eumundi have got behind national Learn2Swim Week and are offering free swimming lessons for local children under five, in a bid to kerb childhood drowning.

Conrad Reed from Poolwerx Noosa and Cooroy, the company behind the week-long event, said Learn2Swim Week was helping to get the message across to parents that children can begin water familiarisation lessons from as early as 4-6 months of age and that by 18 months of age, children who have attended regular swimming lessons have the skills they need to get themselves safely back to the side of the pool.

"Our survey of parents who participated in Learn2Swim Week last year showed that 60 per cent went on to enrol their under- fives in regular swimming lessons,” Conrad said.

"The free swimming lessons give parents the opportunity to get their under-fives familiar with water and see first-hand the benefits of teaching them lifesaving water skills.”

Laurie Lawrence from Kids Alive - Do the Five is the program ambassador and will once again deliver the initiative and said local swim schools were once again showing they were at the forefront of water safety awareness.

"Learn2Swim Week has been running for four years now and each year we get more and more swim schools participating,” Laurie said.

"Local swim schools like Noosa Aquatic Centre and Swimfit Eumundi are helping us to reach our goal of zero drownings in under-fives and I encourage all parents with children under five to take advantage of this fantastic opportunity.”

This year Learn2Swim Week will run from October 2-9. Parents can learn more at learn2swimweek.com.