Free movies for Refugee Week

FREE MOVIE: Berkelouw Books in Eumundi is hosting a free screening of Border Politics. contributed

TO CELEBRATE Refugee Week, the Sunshine Coast Refugee Action Network is coordinating a Community Film Festival with screenings at Noosa and Eumundi on June 19 and 20.

Five different films will be screened at seven venues across the Coast, sharing stories of refugees and people seeking asylum.

Throughout Refugee Week, June 16-22, there are films screening in Maleny, Caloundra, Buderim, Sippy Downs and Nambour, as well as Eumundi and Noosa.

The award-winning documentary Mary meets Mohammad is screening at The J, Noosa Junction on Wednesday, June 19, hosted by Noosa Welcomes Refugees.

The film gives us a view of the refugee detention centre in Tasmania through the eyes of local knitting club member Mary as she connects with Mohammad via the gift of a knitted beanie.

The event is free, refreshments will be available and the film will be followed by discussion.

On Thursday, June 20, World Refugee Day, Berkelouw Books in Eumundi is hosting a free screening of Border Politics with the help of Starry Nights movies.

The film follows leading Human Rights barrister Julian Burnside as he explores asylum seeker policies around the world and considers what they mean for Western democracy.

There will be a short discussion and Q&A session after the film and light refreshments will be provided.

Film Festival coordinator Gillian Duffy said: "Four of the five films in the festival are documentaries by Australian directors and one is an Australian comedy.

"There are stories of courage and resilience, and the films are variously heart-warming, inspiring, uplifting or challenging, but all of them are thought- provoking”.

Refugee Week is an initiative of the Refugee Council of Australia.

It has been celebrated nationally every year since 1986 and includes World Refugee Day on June 20.

The aim is to create better understanding between different communities and to encourage successful integration, enabling refugees to live in safety and to continue making a valuable contribution to Australia.

While most of the festival events are free, seats are limited.

For more information and to book tickets visit refugeebuddies.org/events.