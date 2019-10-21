Free Noosa holiday buses to run again

The free Noosa holiday bus service will run from December 14 to January 27.

THE free Christmas and Easter holiday bus service schedules for Noosa have been approved.

And this year, “queue jump” bus lanes to give buses priority over private vehicles will be trialled.

There will also be a temporary conversion of eight parallel car parks on the southern side of Hastings Street from the roundabout for other uses including, loading bays and increased footpath.

The Christmas season will run from December 14 to January 27, and Easter from April 4 to April 19, while the trial bus queue jump service will apply on Noosa Parade, and northbound on Noosa Drive from December 26 to January 5.

The free bus service will apply to routes 626, 627, 628, 629 and 632 — also approval for a service 064 between Peregian Beach and Noosa Heads.

Park-and-ride stations with shuttle bus operations will operate, servicing Weyba Road, Noosa Parade, Hastings Street and Noosa Drive.

Free services will apply for Boreen Point — Tewantin Flexilink and Council Cabs — from December 26 to January 5.

Once again, traffic control in the Hastings Street precinct and surrounding areas to prioritise bus and pedestrian movements will apply, as will the use of an Information Management System at key entry points to Noosa for checking carparking availability, also the use of wayfinding in Hastings St and Noosa Junction precincts.

The schedules were approved at Thursday’s council meeting.