Free shuttle bus to Peregian carols

The parking outlay in nearby Coolum Beach for the free Peregian Beach Carols shuttle bus run.

A GENEROUS Coolum Coaches is playing Father Christmas by coming to the rescue of the Peregian Beach Christmas Carols being staged this afternoon and evening.

The East Coast Originals, who are running this family favourite show of good cheer, were dismayed by a potential parking “nightmare” brought on by a shorttag of parking space.

The Originals said due to Peregian’s Di Hurst Oval being under construction this has been ruled out as a parking venue.

“But never fear. Thanks to the amazing team at Coolum Coaches we have a free shuttle coach running to and from the Coolum Sports Complex on David Low Way.”

The Originals are referring to the local bus company as “our heroes”.

Noosa Council also threw its support behind this early Christmas gift.

“Its so much easier to get to the Peregian Beach Christmas Carols.

“We’re proud to support what should be a super night.

“You can literally jump on and off the bus and not worry about trying to find a park in Peregian Beach.”

Buses will start at 2pm and will run every 15 minutes until 4.30pm.

After that they will be every half-hour until 8.30pm to return people back to their vehicles.

“There will be a small sign indicating where you can wait for the bus. Please be patient and courteous to other carols goers. No pram rage,” the Originals post said.