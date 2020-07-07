Free tip vouchers? Don’t hold your breath

Residents will have to wait a year to see if the popular kerbside bulk rubbish collection will make a comeback.

NOOSA residents will have to absorb the cost of taking their bulk waste out to the council dumps for at least a year after Mayor Clare Stewart and her team rejected issuing “free” tip vouchers.

Cr Stewart said the council decision to defer the popular kerbside bulk waste collection had “certainly generated much debate, which is very understandable”.

“Unfortunately there’s no such thing as a free tip voucher,” Cr Stewart said.

“Each voucher is worth about $50 and would be need to be recouped elsewhere, possibly through higher increased wheelie bin charges or increased landfill costs,” she said.

And Cr Stewart in response to community suggestions also ruled out providing skip bins as an alternative.

“This sounds great, but logistically with the size of the bins, it would be very hard to cater for that volume of waste.

“Similarly these bins could also potentially be abused by commercial waste ratepayers and our normal ratepayer would be left to potentially fund the $75 per tonne waste levy charge that commercial operators do incur.

“We have only deferred it for a year so we can guage the financial impact of COVID and we will be taking on community consultation and engagement going forward as to the viability and the need for the project in next year’s budget,” the mayor said.

Sally Walker commented on council’s Facebook that “a few positive solutions to this disappointing message from Clare would be appreciated”.

“This is when it would be handy to know where we can recycle our electrical goods,” Ms Walker said.

“How about council supplying another electrical recycle bin at Bunnings, so we don’t shove ’em all in our wheelie bins,” she said.

The return of the kerbside collections, which were done away with by the Sunshine Coast Regional Council, was one of the key rallying points for the Noosa de-amalgamation campaign.