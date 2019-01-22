Free-to-air council broadcasts are set to roll

CANDID CAMERA: Noosa Council will soon be watched by its most interested residents.

BIG Brother may not be watching the councillors' every meeting move as yet but from February greater Noosa will be able to view the council's ordinary and committee meetings online.

This was after the cameras were turned on last Thursday night during proceedings for a trial run of the new recording system, which may capture councillors from new angles as they perform "on their feet”.

"Yes, we are videoing and recording sound on proceedings this meeting but the recording will not be going online, it will not be used, it's just a test,” Mayor Tony Wellington said.

Cr Wellington said the "real live-streaming” would start at the February meeting.

This new system is designed to give the voting public greater access to the council proceedings.

The first "audition” of the technology did not unearth any real grand-standers.

Perhaps that will change when the councillors know they have an audience but feedback from another council using video broadcasts is that it tends to keep in check any councillor excess behaviour.

One councillor who did speak to the new camera on the wall was Jess Glasgow, who said he did not speak much in council because his "beloved colleagues always say the most”.

"I will speak to our new camera that's not really a camera,” Cr Glasgow said when discussing his support for $1.2 million in council funding for the next phases of the river oyster reef roll-out.

He said this was "a lay down mesire”.

The vote was six-one in favour to match the Nature Conservancy's $1.2 million funding, with only Cr Ingrid Jackson voting against.