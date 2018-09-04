Menu
Go card readers were still not working on Tuesday morning.
Free travel as go card fail continues

by Torny Miller
4th Sep 2018 5:48 AM

TRANSLINK'S go card readers are out of action for the second day in the row.

Latest advice from the transport body's customer service line is that "some" readers may be operational on Tuesday morning but they couldn't guarantee any were working.

The best advice was to "trying swiping" to see if it worked. Commuters would not be fined for not swiping and they said travel was effectively free until the problem was fixed.

The system was down from about 4.30am on Monday but it took until Monday evening for Translink to communicate the issue with commuters.

At 5.53pm, Translink wrote on its Facebook page: "Go card device readers on buses and ferries are currently unavailable."

Public transport advocate group Rail Back on Track called the situation a "transport failure on high".

