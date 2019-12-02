Frenchies brings the taste of Paris to Coast

FRENCHIES Brasserie is officially opening its newest brasserie in Noosa on December 5, with head chef Fabian Oliveau at the helm.

Like the original Frenchies Brasserie on Sydney's Northern Beaches, the Noosa venue has been inspired by Paris's popular neighbourhood brasseries - with a relaxed vibe in keeping with Noosa's laid-back, beachy environment.

Fabian (formerly of The Centennial and l'Etoile in Sydney) has made his mark at the first Frenchies Brasserie since it opened in Elanora Heights in 2018 and has relocated to Noosa.

Located opposite the riverfront, the new brasserie seats 70 guests inside.

The natural light-filled design pays homage to the relaxed, chic style of classic Parisian brasseries by featuring antique glass mirrors and pendant lights, and to the relaxed beach-style ambience of Noosa, with timber and rattan tables and chairs.

Under Fabian's direction, Frenchies Brasserie Noosa will offer guests authentic French classics using the best of local produce.

"I'm excited about using regional produce and local seafood to establish our signature for the Noosa brasserie," says Fabian.

"I have had a lot of fun creating the Frenchies Brasserie concept and designing the menu at both brasseries."

The dinner menu will include dishes such as Fourme d'Ambert twice-baked soufflé with Heidi Gruyère, hand-cut steak tartare, salade Niçoise with chargrilled yellowfin tuna, Moules à la Safran, Duck confit and Frenchies signature steak and frites.

The brasserie's wine list is a carefully curated selection of wines from around the world.

The innovative selection appeals to both the enthusiast and connoisseur with access to well-priced drops as well as benchmark wines.

Guests can also enjoy a glass of champagne, a classic cocktail or try one of the brasserie's signature cocktails.

In keeping with the Noosa vibe, the service style will be relaxed but attentive.

"It's the perfect relaxed environment, bringing people together for fabulous French food and wine," Fabian said.

"Whether a simple meal with family and friends after a day at the beach, a romantic dinner, or a more elaborate celebration, at Frenchies Brasserie we are offering a dining experience for any occasion."

Frenchie Brasserie Noosa, located at 11/4 Thomas Street, Noosaville, will be open for le dîner from Tuesday to Sunday.