Mums and dads will no longer need to pick up Lego pieces when Ikea brings this solution to your home.
Smarter Shopping

Frenzy over ‘genius’ Lego item

by Kathy Skantzos
28th Aug 2020 1:17 PM

Stepping on rogue pieces of sharp Lego around the house is a painful problem parents know all too well.

Thanks to Lego's new collaboration with Ikea, kids can play with their Lego blocks without leaving so much mess to clean up.

Ikea's new BYGGLEK playful storage solution features Lego studs on the lid so that creations can be built on and around the storage boxes themselves - a "genius" solution to keep the Lego blocks off the floor.

The range includes sets of large and small boxes, all in clean white, and comes with a Lego brick set to kickstart the fun.

The sets can be used with any existing and future Lego blocks.

Excitement builds. Available October 2020. https://bit.ly/32x0CUc #BYGGLEK #LEGO #PlayDisplayReplay

Posted by IKEA on Thursday, 27 August 2020

The BYGGLEK storage boxes will be released in Europe and North America first on October 1 and will be available in Australia in early 2021.

An Ikea customer commented: "It's about time … literally just scoured Ikea looking for LEGO storage options to fit into the Kallax shelving units … genius."

The new products will land in Australia in early 2021.
Lego designer Rasmus Buch Løgstrup describes the innovation as storage and play intertwined. "BYGGLEK provides families with a product range that helps create space for more play in their everyday - fuelling creativity, making it possible to have more fun together.

"It's a possibility to play, display the cool creations and return to it to replay, remake, recreate or start over," he said.

Lego employed child psychologists during the design phase who reiterated what many parents know - mums and dads want some order in the home while kids see their scattered pile of bricks on the floor as a creative space for play.

Ikea is helping to keep Lego blocks off the floor.
Let's face it, the adults might be playing with this as much as the kids - and we'll all be rejoicing at how tidy the kids' play areas are.

