Frenzy over shark that resembles Trump

A photo of a terrifying 2.7m man-eater has gone viral — as it bears an uncanny resemblance to former US President Donald Trump.

A photo of a terrifying 2.7m man-eater has gone viral — as it bears an uncanny resemblance to former US President Donald Trump.

A picture of a 2.7m shark has gone viral - as it bears an uncanny resemblance to former president Donald Trump.

The rare shot shows the predator baring its teeth below the surface of crystal clear water with its mouth open - as if ready to take a bite out of someone above.

The terrifying image was captured by Tanner Mansell, 27, an underwater photographer and videographer from Jupiter, Florida during a dive off the coast of his home town on December 19.

RELATED: Family goes viral with possum pets

The terrifying image was captured by Tanner Mansell, 27, an underwater photographer and videographer from Florida. Picture: Jam Press

Social media users were left in stitches by the comparison to the former president. Picture: Jam Press

RELATED: Fatal shark attacks spike across Australia

But after the snapper shared the close-up of the predator, it has become an online hit with over 31,000 likes so far for its similarity to the former president.

One Twitter user said: "I wanna apologise in advance to the shark but he looks like Trump," while another joked: "Looks like Donald Trumph Shark Jajajajaja."

"Trump's in deep water," a user quipped, while another added: "Trump eating a Big Mac".

RELATED: State gives the all clear to eat Aussie icon

The marine animal can be seen from a side angle just below the surface of crystal clear water. Picture: Jam Press

Mansell captured the rare shot while during a dive off the coast of his home town of Jupiter in Florida. Picture: Jam Press

Meanwhile another person thought there had been a face swap situation: "Tell me why I thought this was a Trump face swap."

The passionate photographer is in shock over the response his photo has received from social media users - and especially the comparison to Trump.

He said: "When I first posted the photo, it completely blew up.

"I was surprised to see the number of comments it got regarding Trump. I didn't see it at first but I can see what people are saying.

"I think it's funny and unique. I have never heard of anybody comparing a shark to a human."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been reproduced with permission

Originally published as Frenzy over shark that resembles Trump