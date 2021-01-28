Frenzy over shark that resembles Trump
A picture of a 2.7m shark has gone viral - as it bears an uncanny resemblance to former president Donald Trump.
The rare shot shows the predator baring its teeth below the surface of crystal clear water with its mouth open - as if ready to take a bite out of someone above.
The terrifying image was captured by Tanner Mansell, 27, an underwater photographer and videographer from Jupiter, Florida during a dive off the coast of his home town on December 19.
But after the snapper shared the close-up of the predator, it has become an online hit with over 31,000 likes so far for its similarity to the former president.
One Twitter user said: "I wanna apologise in advance to the shark but he looks like Trump," while another joked: "Looks like Donald Trumph Shark Jajajajaja."
"Trump's in deep water," a user quipped, while another added: "Trump eating a Big Mac".
Meanwhile another person thought there had been a face swap situation: "Tell me why I thought this was a Trump face swap."
The passionate photographer is in shock over the response his photo has received from social media users - and especially the comparison to Trump.
He said: "When I first posted the photo, it completely blew up.
"I was surprised to see the number of comments it got regarding Trump. I didn't see it at first but I can see what people are saying.
"I think it's funny and unique. I have never heard of anybody comparing a shark to a human."
This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been reproduced with permission
