Fresh face at helm of CQU Noosa hub

CQUNIVERSITY Noosa's new head of campus Teressa Schmidt is excited by the rapid growth and expansion of health and education industries on the Sunshine Coast.

"As a destination, Noosa offers an opportunity for both international and domestic students to combine study and play, and the current exponential growth of the Sunshine Coast region offers increasing employment opportunities,” she said.

"CQUni Noosa is perfectly positioned to provide a comprehensive range of programs across the Sunshine Coast.

"The university is continuing to engage with industry, community and education partners in Noosa and the broader Sunshine Coast region, from Caboolture to Gympie.”

She said CQU's aim was to develop relationships and flexible pathways from school to further education and employment.

"To complement this initiative, the Noosa campus is expanding its vocational education and training offerings,” she said.

"It already offers a diploma of nursing and Certificate III in Individual Support (aged care).”

"CQUniversity Noosa offers programs in nursing, midwifery, creative industries, arts and education which are highly regarded in the industry, providing real career benefits to graduates.”

Ms Schmidt said the campus provided a vibrant hub for social work residential schools, and provided resources and services to support students studying a broad range of courses in a distance mode.

"Many research projects have the potential to gain wide recognition, further promoting the Sunshine Coast and Noosa as a unique and attractive location for education,” she said.

Ms Schmidt has held various positions in TAFE and has undertaken research and course development work across Australia and the Pacific, and has worked as a lecturer and tutor at Griffith University.

She is also currently completing a PhD.