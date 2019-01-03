Fresh property in rainforest setting

A HOME that offers a stunning retreat with all the right elements and outlooks.

This beautiful home sits on a 1446sq m block that has gorgeous natural surrounds.

Open plan living with high ceilings allows the breeze to flow through this home.

The timber deck overlooks the surrounding area and takes in the beautiful Buderim Mountain nature zones.

The property is in pristine condition with not a cent to spend.

With three large bedrooms an additional office/study it gives you plenty of room for guests and family.

The large modern kitchen is a cook's delight. With plenty of space it will be a pleasure for the great entertainer or family to gather around the large stone bench tops and enjoy the stunning outlook over the valley.

The open plan living area flows out onto the entertaining deck with surrounding views.

This property has so much to impress. Double garage with large storage capacity, town water and sewage but also has a 10,000 litre water tank.

Air conditioned but rarely needed as the high ceilings and open plan living allow the home to stay bright and cool.

As lovely as the home is, the setting is equally enchanting ... set in the treetops the views are magnificent with a plethora of colourful flowering shrubs and trees around you. From the entertaining decks you can enjoy a wonderful relaxed evening with wine and nibblies.

When you drive into Turnipwood Drive the experience truly begins with the old canopy trees giving you the feeling that you are entering into some place very special.

Located just minutes to some of the best schools the Sunshine Coast has to offer, it also is five minutes to Buderim Town Centre and 10 minutes to the stunning Mooloolaba beaches. The location is family-friendly and convenient.

31 TURNIPWOOD DR, BUDERIM

Bed 3

Bath 2

Car 2

Agent: Kerry-Anne Crowley and Jared Young at Amber Werchon Property

Contact: 0422 303 012, 0409 544 470

Features: Ultimate in tranquillity and beautiful views

Price: Offers over $599,000

Inspection: Contact agent