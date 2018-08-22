Fresh take on hair

ORGANIC: Shannon Lloyd and Marie Lourens, co-owners of Mint Hair and creators of locally produced hair product range, Mint.

IT WILL be the envy of all hair.

A new, locally produced, organic range of hair products hit the shelves of Mint Hair last month and and is something both clients and the environment are loving.

Mint Hair's Shannon Lloyd said there was a gap in the market she and co-owner Marie Lourens had been thinking about for some time.

"We had been looking for the perfect products for years, something that would protect the hair of our clients in the sun and saltwater lifestyle we enjoy in Queensland,” Shannon said.

"It needed to be sulfate and paraben free and our clients are looking for something that is 100 per cent certified organic, vegan and cruelty-free.”

For the Noosa salon, it was difficult to find something that ticked all the boxes and was Australian made with local ingredients.

So, in February they teamed up with a Coolum producer to create the exclusive salon range.

"Taking control of the production has given us the opportunity to develop a range that is free from chemicals like sulfates which can damage the structure of the hair,” Shannon said

"As hairdressers, we know how important it is to use products that will really nourish and protect hair, so we've sourced all-natural ingredients for our masks, shampoos and conditioners.”

Shannon and Marie have used their combined decades of skill and experience as award-winning colourists and stylists to develop the products.

"We've been incredibly involved in the process every step of the way,” Shannon said.

Since their launch in July, the products had been popular, Shannon said.

"It has been selling extremely well, we have done five orders already and are waiting for another delivery to arrive,” she said.

"Everyone is loving it!”

Mint Hair is at Quamby Place. For details, visit the salon's website.