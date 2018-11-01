Fresh talent for Bio as new faces taking up board spots

THREE new directors with personal connections to Noosa and an interest in preserving its special qualities have been appointed to the Noosa Biosphere Reserve Foundation board.

The appointments were made at the annual general meeting held in October and complete the eight board positions.

Deanna Lane, Greg Schumann and Rex Halverson were welcomed by chair Dick Barnes who said the new directors would complement its expertise-based board.

"We had exceptional applications from three candidates with experience exactly in line with our advertised needs of governance, fundraising and communication alongside an interest in our biosphere reserve,” Mr Barnes said.

Rex Halverson has been involved in koala conservation in Noosa for the past several years.

"I've lived and worked all over the world and know how special what we have here in the Noosa area is,” Mr Halverson said.

"I've seen first-hand how an imbalance between development and conservation can rob an area of precisely the reasons people would want to live or work there.

"I wanted to be a part of sustaining the good work done in the past by collaboratively working on the best way forward.

"If we continue to get this right we can be an example for other communities around Australia and beyond to emulate on how to achieve a healthy and sustainable environment and economy.”

The appointments come after a new three-year funding agreement was approved by Noosa Council in July.

"Our focus is to now determine the big ideas that achieve the principles of the UNESCO Man and the Biosphere Program for Noosa and find the funds to implement them,” Mr Barnes said.

"Directors collectively guide the direction of the foundation and liaise with project managers. So it makes sense to get to our maximum of eight directors as soon as we can, to progress new activity.”

The existing directors, Dick Barnes, Clare Cartwright, Dr David Dique, Dr Karen Hussey and Cr Frank Wilkie (as the council representative), continue to hold their positions.

More information on new and existing directors can be found at www.noosa biosphere.org.au.