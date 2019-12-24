Menu
Bushfires on the Cooloola coast seen from Inskip Point at the southern tip of Fraser Island.
Freshwater camp site to remain closed

24th Dec 2019 1:51 PM

A BUSHFIRE burning in Cooloola Recreation Area will see The Freshwater camping area closed until at least January 3 according to Queensland National Parks and Wildlife Service.

This includes the Bymien day use area, but access to The Freshwater day use area and dump ezy facility from The Freshwater Rd beach access is open.

Emergency services and fire fighting vehicles only are permitted to use these tracks during this bushfire event.

For people with camping bookings over the closure period, a booking change, refund or system credit will be available via the online booking system at www.qld.gov.au/camping. Stay up to date with warnings at www.qfes.qld.gov.au.

