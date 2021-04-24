Fridge trick behind mum’s 55kg shred

A mother-of-five has revealed the weekly habit behind her incredible weight loss, saying it has changed her life and her figure.

A mother-of-five has revealed the weekly habit behind her incredible weight loss, saying it has changed her life and her figure.

Welcome to You Got This, news.com.au's weekly slice of fitness inspiration featuring tips and advice from real women who've experienced it all.

We all know how busy life can get, especially when it comes to juggling a family, while working.

But the moment Rebecca Ashforth decided to introduce meal prepping into her weekly routine, is the moment her life turned around.

The mother-of-five, from Western Australia, was on and off diets her whole life, having stopped weighing herself after she reached 113kg.

She said life got a "little crazy" about eight years ago, after she gave birth to her third child, when her husband took on a remote job which had her solo parenting for up to fourth months.

"I had always been on the bigger side and was made fun of because of my size, and that was something I definitely didn't want any of my children to experience ever," Ms Ashforth told news.com.au

RELATED: Mum's gym idea sparks huge female fitness craze

Rebecca Ashforth, 36, has gone on to lose 55kg with the help of meal prepping every Sunday. Picture: Instagram/bec_ashforth_the_healthy_mummy

"As I was solo parenting quite a lot of the time, I had to be in my most amazing, fittest, healthiest (state) every single day, as we know that when you are healthy and living a healthy lifestyle, you get sick far less often and your body deals with stressful situations better too."

It was in that moment the 36-year-old decided to put an end to her "unhealthy" habits such as her quick prepacked meals, chips, chocolate muffins and cake."

She signed up to The Healthy Mummy, an online weight loss program, and committed to walking every day for an hour and meal prepping every Sunday - something she still does to this day.

RELATED: Photo surprises mum after losing 37kg

Rebecca Ashforth said she stopped weighing herself when she hit 113kg. Picture: Instagram/bec_ashforth_the_healthy_mummy

"I was unhappy that I could not eat all the foods that I wanted, even though I knew they were bad for my body, not just calorie wise, but also void of any nutritional value," she said.

"I definitely found working out hard at first too. It was so difficult to move my very overweight body, but I definitely love it now."

Ms Ashforth said while she never liked to cook, it is something she now loves to do with her husband and children, aged between four and 11.

"I prep our meals for each week. It honestly brings me joy and our life runs super smooth now with the small changes we have introduced," she said.

"It was a little overwhelming at first, but the second I had it in the bag, it makes life 10 billion times easier and weekdays a breeze."

RELATED: Bikini moment spark's mum's weight loss

The former hairdresser said she found it difficult to exercise when she began her transformation eight years ago. Picture: Instagram/bec_ashforth_the_healthy_mummy

After starting with an hour of walking every day, Rebecca Ashforth changed her diet to include more nutritional foods and then introducing at-home exercises. She went on to lose 55kg. Picture: Instagram/bec_ashforth_the_healthy_mummy

Ms Ashforth said she chops all her fruit and vegetables, makes soups that can be frozen, and cooks things like rice, pasta and meat fresh on the day.

She said being organised saved her a lot of time during the week, considering she also homeschooled her kids.

"My family have meals from the app too which include butter chicken, one pot spaghetti, easy fried rice, san choy bow - nothing is off limits," she said, adding the meals hit her daily macro targets (protein, carbs, fats).

Rebecca Ashforth meal preps every Sunday, with her family also helping out, saying it has changed her life. Picture: Instagram/bec_ashforth_the_healthy_mummy

She added meal prepping was the "secret" to her new found love and lease on life, having gone from a hairdresser to a qualified personal trainer.

Ms Ashforth is also a Healthy Mummy consultant, managing an online community of 800 women.

"Helping one mum, let alone 800 is insane, but I know it makes a difference because I know what it's like to have another woman motivate you and encourage you," she said. "Helping other mums honestly makes my heart sing.

Rebecca Ashforth with her five kids. Picture: Instagram/bec_ashforth_the_healthy_mummy

"To be 100 per cent honest, I started with walking each day, with my babies in the pram, and of course we had one of those crazy massive triple prams.

"It was the only thing I could do at the start, but then I moved on to the app's home workouts each day when the kids were sleeping.

Rebecca Ashforth went from being a hairdresser to a qualified person trainer as of last year. Picture: Instagram/bec_ashforth_the_healthy_mummy

"I am now in the fitness industry. I workout a lot more, but when I dropped my 55 kgs it was just walking and home workouts."

The 36-year-old said she was proud every day and grateful for her body and all it has done.

"Most importantly, I am so happy to be in my skin and living my very best life," she said.

If you've got a transformation story you'd like to share, get in touch with shireen.khalil@news.com.au

Originally published as Fridge trick behind mum's 55kg shred