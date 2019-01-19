Menu
TOP SHOT: Elizabeth Cameron and Geoff Acton challenge to friendly table tennis competition at Noosa Leisure Centre
Friendly table tennis competition, plenty of laughs

by Caitlin Zerafa
19th Jan 2019 7:00 PM

A HANDFUL of Noosa's senior citizens were not afraid to work up a sweat as they challenged each other to friendly competition in good humour.

Noosa Seniors Table Tennis Group has been running for 24 years and includes about 70 members, their oldest 88 years-young.

Secretary Pat Jeffery said the group has been going for 24 years. and has formed an "incredible bunch” of people.

"Everybody absolutely loves it,” she said.

Quite a few are skilled players.”

Ms Jeffery said table tennis is a great way to keep active and important for hand-eye coordination.

Gail Morris said for her it is a great social outlet and she enjoys the benefits table tennis has on her brain.

"I have come to every one, expect maybe one, in a year,” Ms Morris said.

"Table tennis is also really good for your brain. No one in the room has dementia and I think it is because of table tennis.”

The group meet at Noosa Leisure Centre on Monday and Wednesday from 10am to midday and on Friday from 9:45-11:45am.

New members are always welcome.

