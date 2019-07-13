Friends celebrate 12 months at the helm

LONG-time friends Kristy and Heidi will celebrate 12 months on Sunday since taking ownership of the popular Noosa Kids and Baby Market.

With seven children between them aged from one to 15 they are experts in the world of baby products and pre-loved items.

The pair are now at their stage in their lives where they are able to share their extensive knowledge and experience with other mums and dads either on holiday in Noosa or local residents needing support and ideas.

"We've attended the markets as customers and stall holders for many years and we've always enjoyed the friendly, relaxed feel, not to mention turning pre-loved baby items into cash to be able to buy new sizes or next age group toys,” Kristy said.

"With the cost of living rising and the environment becoming a leading decision driver, recycling and upcycling clothes and baby gear has never been more popular.

"It is such an effective cost saver for many families,” she said.

"It's a great morning out from eight to 11 at Sunshine Beach Primary School.”

To find out more visit www.noosakidsmarket

.com.au.