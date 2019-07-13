Menu
Login
Kristy and Heidi are celebrating 12 months running Noosa Kids & Baby Market
Kristy and Heidi are celebrating 12 months running Noosa Kids & Baby Market
News

Friends celebrate 12 months at the helm

by Alan Lander
13th Jul 2019 2:00 PM

LONG-time friends Kristy and Heidi will celebrate 12 months on Sunday since taking ownership of the popular Noosa Kids and Baby Market.

With seven children between them aged from one to 15 they are experts in the world of baby products and pre-loved items.

The pair are now at their stage in their lives where they are able to share their extensive knowledge and experience with other mums and dads either on holiday in Noosa or local residents needing support and ideas.

"We've attended the markets as customers and stall holders for many years and we've always enjoyed the friendly, relaxed feel, not to mention turning pre-loved baby items into cash to be able to buy new sizes or next age group toys,” Kristy said.

"With the cost of living rising and the environment becoming a leading decision driver, recycling and upcycling clothes and baby gear has never been more popular.

"It is such an effective cost saver for many families,” she said.

"It's a great morning out from eight to 11 at Sunshine Beach Primary School.”

To find out more visit www.noosakidsmarket

.com.au.

Noosa News

Top Stories

    Hinterland community comes together for annual festival

    Hinterland community comes together for annual festival

    News Support a great cause at this year's KOM festival while cheering on those who brave the mountain

    Magician shares love of farming and sleight of hand

    Magician shares love of farming and sleight of hand

    News This Doonan farm shares the magic of growing produce with kids

    Tewantin's Georgia is engineered for success

    Tewantin's Georgia is engineered for success

    News Helping shape the Sunshine Coast's future development