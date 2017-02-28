Friends of Lake Weyba help clean up

CLEAN TEAM: Raffi and Trinity Sonner, aged eight and 11, are part of the Friends of Lake Weyba Clean Up Australia crew.

ONE of Noosa's sparkling water gems, Lake Weyba, may have been saved from recent development, but this natural asset is not protected from local rubbishing.

So the local lake protectors, Friends of Lake Weyba, will this Sunday roll up their sleeves to again scour its surrounds as part of Clean Up Australia Day.

FOLW's Christine Tainsh said last year 19 volunteers from the local Lake Weyba community had cleaned up far and wide around the Lake Weyba catchment area.

She said they filled multiple skips while enjoying "a few hours of community camaraderie”.

"Friends of Lake Weyba are hoping to go one step further this year, with more volunteers collecting even more rubbish,” Christine said.

"If you love Lake Weyba and want to protect its natural environment, join in from 8am to 11am on Sunday, March 5.”

The meeting point is at the junction of Eumarella Rd and Tidswells Rd, Weyba Downs, and don't forget a hat, sunscreen, gloves, water bottle and enclosed shoes.

Noosa Integrated Catchment Association will co-ordinate 27 registered sites around the Noosa Biosphere where you can volunteer to get involved.

NICA president Tony Haslam and local councillor and volunteer co-ordinator Joe Jurisevic are calling on that strong sense of Noosa spirit to be reflected again in strong volunteer numbers taking part in Australia's biggest community event.

"Illegal dump sites are once again a major focus this year,” Cr Jurisevic said.

"Volunteers have been out identifying dump sites in local forests.”

The bushland is still being used as a "free” alternative to the council facilities, where items such as whitegoods and saleable furniture can be disposed of for free. If your club or organisation is interested in taking part you can give NICA a call on 5449 9650. If you know of a dump site email cleanupnoosa@noosa river.com.au.