‘Frightening night’: Residents’ terror as building floods

FROM electrocutions, swift water rescues and evacuating flooded buildings, emergency services had a busy night across the Sunshine Coast.

Parts of the region copped more than 200mm of rain overnight as a torrential downpour wreaked havoc on roads and flooded buildings.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said there were 19 swift water rescues across the state overnight, most of those on the Sunshine Coast.

Residents on the East Coast have been warned of damaging winds and monstrous swells as cyclone Uesi looms. #9News Posted by 9 News Queensland on Wednesday, 12 February 2020

Two buildings at Coolum were evacuated due to the fast-flowing flood waters.

A unit complex on Spinnaker Dr and the Estia Health nursing home were both evacuated as flood waters flushed through the buildings.

Residents are this morning waiting for water to be pumped out of the Spinnaker Dr basement carpark before they can assess the damage.

Desley Lloyd-Jones told 9 News it was a "frightening night".

"It was so dark last night we had no idea how high (the rain) was last night," she said.

"It was quite high through the house."

Petrie Creek in Nambour. Photo: Warren Lynam

While crews were called to a number of cars that became stuck in flood waters, the spokeswoman said only one person had to be saved.

Just after 11pm, a man became stuck in his car on David Low Way and Tanah St East at Mount Coolum. Crews were able to safely retrieve the man.

State Emergency Service volunteers launched a flood boat at Mooloolah last night to help a property owner rescue a group of horses and bring them to higher ground.

SES controller Brendan Caseman said the incident about 8-9pm had been the most unusual in a night of drama centred around Maroochydore, Nambour, Caloundra and Coolum.

Flood Mount Coolum:

Surface water encroaching on homes made up 80 per cent of the 105 calls Mr Caseman's crews received in the course of the evening with the remainder for leaking roofs.

A high tide building to 1.9m at around 11am was set to bring fresh problems for emergency response teams although the main focus of the rain event has now shifted to the south.

Mr Caseman said a flood rescue boat from the Nambour SES was used to take the Mooloolah property owner across to higher ground.

An exhausted Ray Trinder of Maroochydore SES said his unit had been going hard every day for the past few days, with last night's torrential downpours bringing a fresh round of issues.

"We've been sandbagging with water coming up through people's yards," he said.

"There was a lot of fear about what may happen.

"There were leaky roofs and skylights around Maroochydore, Buderim, Kunda Park and we helped out in Nambour which really copped it."

Noosa SES controller Aram Ross said volunteer crews at the northern end of the Sunshine Coast had a busy night through to 2am.

It had received 15 calls to sandbag homes to protect them from flood waters.

More bag drops were being organised for today ahead of the high tide.

Mr Ross said several places along Louis Bazzo Dr, Eumundi- Noosa Rd and Doonan Bridge Rd had been isolated by localised flood water.