Frightening video shows horror wedding clash

A man punched the windscreen of a moving vehicle and fell off it, and another man says his tyres were slashed when a wedding at a luxury Leopold manor drew to a dramatic close Sunday.

Police were called to Campbell Point House Saturday night, and again after the ruckus on Sunday, hearing a string of allegations against the venue.

Bellarine police are now investigating claims by patrons at the function, attended by 40 people and costing the family tens of thousands of dollars.

A violent incident marred a wedding at Leopold on March 1, 2020. Picture: Supplied

The Geelong Advertiser has been told patrons were at the venue from Friday to Sunday, with Campbell Point House's Aaron Parkhill overseeing their function.

It's alleged tempers flared when the father of the bride accused manager Mr Parkhill of making an unauthorised withdrawal from his bank account.

An email to police alleges Mr Parkhill mentioned his ownership of a gun.

Mr Parkhill had to fight a protracted legal battle in 2017 to win back his firearms licence after a neighbour accused him of using his weapon irresponsibly.

The car with damage to the front windscreen and bonnet in Melaluka Road, Leopold. Picture: Mike Dugdale

In 2017, Campbell Point House was ordered to pay back $5875 wedding deposit, after a couple cancelled their planned April 2017 wedding at the Leopold estate.

VCAT deputy president Ian Lulham found that Campbell Point House manager Aaron Parkhill engaged in misleading and deceptive conduct by telling the couple the venue could host 150 guests.

Campbell Point House and Mr Parkhill now face fresh claims from patrons who attended the function at the Leopold manor at the weekend.

However, Mr Parkhill said "no comment" and hung up before the Geelong Advertiser got to ask him any questions about the allegations on Sunday.

Victoria Police's media unit released a statement about the incident Sunday afternoon.

"Police are investigating following reports of a dispute at a Matthews Road reception centre in Leopold today," the statement said.

"It is believed a man attempted to stop a vehicle and jumped onto the bonnet before falling from the vehicle about 11.30am.

"He was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

"Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and no one has been arrested. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."

Video footage provided to the Geelong Advertiser shows a man - believed to be working for the venue - kneeling on the bonnet of a black Mercedes van as the driver tried to leave the venue Sunday morning.

The man angrily punched the windscreen of the vehicle.

Ambulance Victoria spokesman John Mullen later confirmed a man in his 30s was transported to Geelong hospital from near the venue with hand injuries.

Mr Mullen said the injured man was in a stable condition, and said paramedics were called to the intersection of Matthews Road and Fitzgerald Rd, Leopold, at 11.52am.

Photos taken at the scene show police in attendance, and the van with a dented bonnet and shattered windscreen.

Police have also been told another vehicle at the property at the weekend later had to be towed after its tyres were allegedly punctured.