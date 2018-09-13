Frodeno's 2018 world Ironman campaign ended by injury

Olympic gold medalist Emma Snowsill and her husband Jan Frodeno, who was targeted by a truck driver while out riding on Saturday. Pic Peter Wallis

ONE week he was trouncing the world's leading contenders. This week triathlete Jan Frodeno is on crutches with a stress fracture which has ended his tilt at a third Ironman World Championship.

After securing the 70.3 World Championship in South Africa, Frodeno returned to his Noosa home last week where he was delivered the bad medical news.

"A stress fracture in my hip (SI joint). The highs and lows of sport have never been so close for me - winning a world title last week and being sidelined for the season the next,” he said on social media.

"Just a reminder to all of us that success never comes in a straight line ... currently listening to Daft Punk - One More Time, so see you all next year.”

The stress fracture which ended Jan Frodeno's Ironman campaign.

Had Frodeno raced at next month's Ironman World Championship in Hawaii and won, retirement could have been on the cards for the Olympic gold medallist and two-time Ironman champion.

The previous week, Frodeno looked unstoppable at the 70.3 decider against quality opposition.

The German-born triathlete set new standards in long-course racing while simultaneously breaking two of the quickest of all time - dual gold-medallist Alistair Brownlee and five-time ITU world champion Javier Gomez Noya.

Frodeno went head-to-head with both and proved triumphant with an unyielding run.

While Frodeno led from transition onto the run, Brownlee surged past Frodeno early. But the effort took its toll and the German returned to the front as Brownlee dropped back.

Gomez kept pace and moved into third place with the fastest kilometre split - an average 3:03 minutes per kilometre. After catching Frodeno the pair were inseparable, neither willing to give an inch.

The 10km journey saw Gomez post 31min 24sec, while Frodeno was just 14 seconds slower.

But the pace took its toll when Gomez started to suffer cramps and Frodeno turned the screws with about 6km to travel, looking fluent and unflappable.