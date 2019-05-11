From city to coast with fashion love

FASHION PASSION: Local fashion designer Cinzia Calarco recently launched her label N22 Fashion at Noosa's Lipstick Lane showroom with her Safari Collection.

WHEN moving to Noosa it can take some time to adapt to the relaxed way of life.

A local fashion designer hailing from Turin, Italy has used her love of fashion to release her own label fit for the Noosa lifestyle.

"I moved from Italy three years ago with family,” designer Cinzia Calarco said.

"I have been doing this for 20 years and I had my own boutique in Italy for eight years.”

Her career includes having showcased collections at Paris and Copenhagen fashion weeks.

After time off to spend with her two young children, last month Ms Calarco launched her label N22 Fashion at Lipstick Lane Atelier and Showroom were she designs, makes and sells her clothes.

"What this is about is to be able to show what I do in the way that I do,” she said.

"I thought this is probably the best place to start.”

Ms Calarco said the co-working space has been a great way for her to kick start her way into the Australian industry where she now wholesales across the Sunshine Coast and as far down as Melbourne.

Her latest collection, the Safari Collection, is inspired by African destinations.

"Every piece has a story behind to make you dream and go there,” she said.

"Everything is hand made. I design the collection first and then I do the pattern.”

Ms Calarco said the freedom to have full control of the design and production process can often cause a love-hate relationship with the product as she tinkers and changes ideas, but she always loves the end result.

"I have fun with playing with patterns and playing with colours,” she said.

"I come from a city but I am trying to adapt myself more to the Australian style, more resort wear.”

N22 Fashion is built around using natural fabrics.

"I love silk, I use silk a lot,” she said.

"Because it is really hot (in Noosa) what I try to do is to mix the silk with some more light fabric like cotton to make is more easy and wearable.”

Ms Calarco's label is available online and at the Lipstick Lane showroom in Noosaville.